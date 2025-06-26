Is Egypt Preparing to Confront “Israel” by Acquiring China’s J-35 Fighter Jets?

By Charle Abi Nader

Lebanon – Many observers may find it hard to believe that Egypt could successfully acquire one or more squadrons [up to 20 jets] of the Chinese fifth-generation J-35 fighter jets. There are several reasons for this, which we will explore in this study. Some may find it even harder to believe that the purpose of the deal is to enhance Egypt’s military capabilities specifically in preparation for a confrontation with "Israel," based on a potential new strategy that Egypt may see as necessary.

In any case, if Egypt does secure the deal, it would carry significant military implications due to the advanced capabilities of the Chinese J-35 fighter. Additionally, it would have even more sensitive and important strategic dimensions. So, what are these military and strategic aspects?

First: Military Aspects of the Deal

The J-35 is one of the most advanced fighter jets developed by China. It is intended to boost China's airpower and to counterbalance the air superiority of the US, especially in comparison to the American F-35 fighter jet. The J-35 is a fifth-generation stealth fighter. It is capable of taking off and landing from Chinese aircraft carriers. It has two engines, which gives it an advantage over the American F-35, which has only one. The J-35 can carry weapons internally, reducing its radar cross-section and enhancing its stealth. It can also carry air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles on its wings, increasing its combat effectiveness. It is also likely to be equipped with AESA radar, which is difficult to jam. So far, there have been no known accidents involving the J-35, whereas the American F-35 has experienced multiple crash incidents. This, along with the J-35’s capabilities, could make it a serious challenger to the global air superiority that the F-35 has enjoyed for the past two decades.

Second: Strategic Aspects of the Deal [If It Happens]

There are two major strategic considerations:

First , Egypt occupies a sensitive position in the global conflict between East and West. If completed, this deal would make Egypt the first country in the Middle East to acquire a Chinese fighter jet designed to compete directly with American air superiority. This would happen at a time of heightened tension between the US and China on multiple levels.

Second, it raises questions about the future of Egypt’s relationship with the Zionist entity. Could Egypt be rethinking its military doctrine in a way that points toward forming a resistance axis against "Israel"? What regional shifts might be leading Egypt to adopt such a direction, despite the existing peace agreement?

Indeed, several recent regional developments might be pushing Egypt to consider a strategy that includes confronting “Israel”. Most notably, “Israel” has recently expanded its aggression across several neighboring countries—Lebanon, Syria and Yemen—as well as in Gaza and the West Bank in occupied Palestine. Egypt might believe that “Israel’s” posture toward it is not much different from its stance toward other Arab states. Despite the peace agreement, the Zionist entity still views the Egyptian army and people with suspicion and animosity, for both ideological and religious reasons.

Given all this, it would not be surprising if Egypt now believes it must develop powerful military capabilities for both defense and offense. It may view the J-35 as a central tool for this purpose: to protect its sovereignty and borders from an enemy that cannot be trusted.