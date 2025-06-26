China Weighs Massive Airbus Aircraft Order Ahead of EU Leaders Visit

By Staff, Agencies

China is considering placing a major order for Airbus aircraft, potentially involving as many as 500 jets, as European leaders prepare to visit Beijing in July to mark 50 years of diplomatic relations between China and the European Union, Bloomberg reported.

The prospective China Airbus aircraft order would represent one of the largest in the country's aviation history and could serve as a geopolitical signal amid ongoing trade tensions with the United States.

According to people familiar with the matter, discussions are ongoing between the Chinese government and domestic airlines regarding the size and scope of the deal.

The order would likely include a mix of narrowbody and widebody aircraft, with early estimates suggesting a range of 200 to 500 planes.

The final size of the order remains undecided, and negotiations are still fluid. Sources cautioned that the talks could fall apart or be delayed.

However, should the deal go through, it would surpass a 2022 agreement for about 300 Airbus jets valued at $37 billion and could rival Air India’s 2023 purchase of 470 planes from Airbus and Boeing combined.

Airbus declined to comment on the matter. Representatives from China’s Civil Aviation Administration also did not respond to requests for comment.

The transaction is expected to be brokered through China’s state-run aircraft procurement agency, which typically negotiates on behalf of the country's carriers.

Analysts say such a move could also be aimed at drawing a contrast with the deteriorating trade relationship between China and the United States.