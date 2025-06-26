Please Wait...

US-Backed Aid Sites Shut After ’Israeli’ Massacre of Starving Gazans

By Staff, Agencies

The US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) in the Gaza Strip says it has temporarily closed its aid distribution sites, following the "Israeli" massacre of dozens of starving Palestinians in recent days.  

The GHF made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday, saying its "distribution centers will be closed for renovation, reorganization and efficiency improvement work.”

The aid distribution sites would resume operations on Thursday, it added.

The closure came as the "Israeli" military warned against traveling "on roads leading to the distribution centers, which are considered combat zones."

It also came after 27 people were killed on Tuesday when "Israeli" forces opened fire near a GHF aid site in southern Gaza.

On Wednesday, at least 32 people had lost their lives in "Israel’s" bombardment of Gaza since morning, including 12 in a single strike on a tent housing displaced people, the Gaza Ministry of Health said.

At least 95 Palestinians have been martyred and injured 440 others injured in Gaza in the past 24 hours, it added. 

The ministry went on to say that two bodies of the people martyred in previous "Israeli" attacks were also recovered from the rubble.

Medical sources warned that a large number of victims are still trapped under the rubble or in the streets, and relief and civil defense teams are unable to treat and transport them due to continued bombardment and destruction of infrastructure.

The total death toll from "Israel’s" war on the besieged territory has reached 54,607 people since October 7, 2023, the ministry said.

Palestine gaza seige IsraelCrimes HumanitarianAid

