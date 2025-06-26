- Home
Imam Khamenei: Not to Stop Uranium Enrichment, ‘Israel’ To Disappear
By Abir Qanso
On the occasion of the 36th anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s demise, Imam Khamenei delivered a live televised speech at the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.
