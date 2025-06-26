MP Raad: We Have Presented Practical, Detailed Ideas on Issue of Reconstruction

By Staff, Agencies

MP Mohammad Raad, head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, announced after meeting with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam—at the head of a delegation from the bloc—that the delegation had presented practical and detailed ideas on the issue of reconstruction.

He noted that these ideas surprised Prime Minister Salam, and confirmed that the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc will continue to follow up on these ideas “until we begin implementing them.”

In a statement to reporters at the Grand Serail, MP Raad emphasized that “We do not base our positions on emotions or preconceived ideas. Instead, we assess the performance of each official who assumes national responsibilities at any stage.”

He added that “In today’s meeting with Prime Minister Salam, we entered with smiles because we harbor nothing but goodwill, and we left with smiles because we seek consensus with him, with his government, and with everyone.

"We harbor only good intentions, and we do not believe that differences in opinion should spoil mutual respect,” he continued.

He further added that “In this session, we addressed many issues we hadn’t anticipated discussing. We approached topics that we, as a political force, are among the most keen to tackle and resolve, in order to move the country to a more reassuring phase for citizens on all levels.”

MP Raaf statef that “Prime Minister Salam acknowledged our cooperation in Parliament regarding reform laws. As for what we believe does not serve reform, we have voiced our objections.

"He may have been surprised by some of the ideas we presented concerning reconstruction,” stressing that “this issue must be approached by the government with a stronger tone,” he noted.

He also explained that “We will follow through with these ideas until we begin their practical implementation in the coming days. There is nothing preventing us from working with the government, of which we are a part.

"Any attempts by some to distort our relationships or promote delusional ideas do not reflect our stance.”

Raad further emphasized that all Lebanese—government, people, authorities, and political forces—must understand that the priority at this stage is:

“Ending the "Israeli" occupation, returning the detainees, stopping attacks and violations, halting assassinations, and starting reconstruction.”

He added that “this is a difficult phase. We know the enemy does not abide by agreements, while Lebanon has fulfilled all its commitments.

"The Prime Minister wonders about the purpose of this enemy’s continued presence, despite all its advanced technologies and capabilities,” he elaborated.

Raad stressed that the issue of weapons is being addressed in an objective manner that preserves the country’s security and the choices of its people.

"Everyone is concerned with achieving stability, and the first requirement for stability is the end of the occupation. After that, everything else can be discussed.”

He concluded by saying that "the right of the Lebanese to resist the occupation is being discussed with the President of the Republic in a continuous, gradual, and objective manner. ‘No one is chasing us,’ and the interest of our country comes above all else.”