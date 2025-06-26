EU Weighs ’Israel’ Trade Deal as Leaked War Crimes Report Hits Hard

By Staff, Agencies

A confidential 2024 European Union report, now fully leaked and published in its entirety by EUobserver, has significantly intensified scrutiny on both "Israel" and the EU.

The internal document exposes extensive violations of international humanitarian law committed by "Israel" in Gaza.

It further complicated EU leaders’ efforts to justify the continuation of "Israel’s" preferential trade status under the EU-"Israel" association agreement, an accord that facilitates the export of approximately €15 billion worth of goods annually.

Originally commissioned by then-EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, the report was prepared by the EU’s human rights unit and had, until now, only been partially cited in select media outlets.

In its full release, EUobserver reveals that the report accuses "Israel" of the mass killing of civilians, including women and children, as well as the intentional use of starvation as a weapon of war, acts which it states may constitute atrocity crimes under international humanitarian law.

While the report emphasizes that it includes “no value judgment by … the EU,” it refers to findings from key international bodies such as the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

It states unequivocally that "Israel" is in violation of fundamental principles of international humanitarian law.

Human Rights Watch’s Claudio Francavilla commented, “The evidence is so overwhelming the EU would make a joke of itself if it were to say 'Israel' was in compliance with article 2 or with the laws of war.”

He warned that ignoring these findings would undermine the UN system and the authority of international legal institutions.