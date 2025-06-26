Zuma Citicizes Trump Over Genocide Claims

By Staff, Agencies

Former president Jacob Zuma has affirmed that there is no genocide in South Africa, describing US President Donald Trump as a loudmouth who doesn’t know what he is talking about.

”There is no genocide in South Africa, nothing, absolutely nothing. I take it that when people talk about genocide, it is when many people die.

There is nothing of that nature in South Africa,” said Zuma during a media briefing in Durban on Tuesday.

”[Trump] just talks when he wants to talk, anything. I thought he would know better what genocide is. Now, for him to say so, it’s just a joke really,” he added.

Zuma told journalists in a media briefing in Durban on Tuesday that Trump was the least of his concerns when he was asked about his views on the US president.

”Why should I worry myself about Trump? We have serious problems here to fix this country. No, I’m not going to talk about that,” Zuma said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently led a South African delegation to Washington in a bid to reset bilateral relations between the two nations.

This comes after organisations claimed that there was a genocide against the white Afrikaners.

The government clarified to the US that there was no evidence of genocide in the country.

Meanwhile, the MK Party has removed Floyd Shivambu as the secretary-general, confirming that he will be deployed in Parliament.