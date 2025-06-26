Yemeni Armed Forces: Ben Gurion Airport Struck with Two Yafa Drones

Translated by Al-Ahed News

The Yemeni Armed Forces have announced carrying out a successful drone strike targeting Ben Gurion Airport near the occupied city of Yafa, using two Yafa-type unmanned aerial vehicles, as part of ongoing operations in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The statement reports that the strike successfully hit its intended target.

Statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces