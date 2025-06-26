- Home
Yemeni Armed Forces: Ben Gurion Airport Struck with Two Yafa Drones
Translated by Al-Ahed News
The Yemeni Armed Forces have announced carrying out a successful drone strike targeting Ben Gurion Airport near the occupied city of Yafa, using two Yafa-type unmanned aerial vehicles, as part of ongoing operations in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza.
The statement reports that the strike successfully hit its intended target.
Statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful
Allah Almighty says: " O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet." — The Holy Quran
In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their valiant resistance, and in rejection of the genocidal crimes being perpetrated by the “Israeli” against our brothers in the Gaza Strip:
The unmanned aerial force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting “Lod” [Ben Gurion] Airport south of the occupied city of Yafa [“Jaffa”] using two drones of the Yafa type.
By the grace of God, the mission successfully hit its intended target.
While pilgrims prepare to stand in devotion on the plains of Arafat — raising their voices in praise and glorification of God — the bloodshed of their fellow believers in beloved Gaza continues without relief or intervention from the Islamic world, despite its capacity and capability to stop this unprecedented massacre.
Yemen, with God's help, continues to fulfill its religious, moral and humanitarian duty toward the oppressed Palestinian people. It is the obligation of all nations and peoples of the Islamic Ummah to rise to this responsibility — abandoning apathy, complacency, negligence and betrayal. May God not bless an Ummah that abandons its duties, forsakes its responsibilities, and submits to its enemy despite possessing the power and resources to act.
Our operations against the criminal Zionist enemy will persist until the aggression on Gaza ceases and the siege is lifted.
Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best guardian, the best master, and the best supporter.
Long live Yemen—free, honorable and independent.
Victory for Yemen and for all the free people of the Ummah.
Sanaa – 8 Dhu al-Hijjah1446 AH
Corresponding to June 4, 2025
Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces
Comments
