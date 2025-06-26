Iran FM: Military Aggression Not to Eliminate Iran’s Nuclear Program

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has strongly dismissed the notion of military aggression’s being capable of “eliminating” Iran’s nuclear energy program, highlighting the invulnerable nature of the country’s nuclear facilities to such attacks.

“Iran’s nuclear program is based on indigenous knowledge and cannot be eliminated by bombing,” the top diplomat told Lebanon’s Al-Manar television.

He further noted that “Our nuclear facilities are designed in a way that makes them not vulnerable, and nuclear materials are distributed in a manner that makes any decisive strike difficult.”

The official, meanwhile, identified the Islamic Republic’s defensive and deterrent capabilities as “very strong,” further dismissing the likelihood that it would lack the upper hand in case it came under attack.

The remarks came after various senior American officials, including President Donald Trump, insisted, on multiple occasions, upon complete destruction of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Araghchi, however, reiterated the Islamic Republic’s unequivocal stance concerning such threatening language, “Any aggression against Iran will have catastrophic consequences for the aggressors.”

Addressing the issue of the "Israeli" brinksmanship, Araghchi said they're taking the threats of the "Israeli" entity seriously, but they do not fear them.

Adding to his remarks, Araghchi underscored the inseparable nature of uranium enrichment activities to the nation’s nuclear program, dismissing calls by Trump and other US officials, including regional envoy Steve Witkoff, for “zero-level” enrichment.

“Iran considers uranium enrichment to be one of the most important achievements of its scientists and will never renounce it,” the foreign minister said.

“Enrichment is essential for meeting our medical and industrial needs. The domestically produced radioactive isotopes help treat over a million patients each year,” he added.

The official, meanwhile, noted how at least seven of the country’s scientists had been assassinated amid their dedicated endeavor to advance its nuclear energy program, underlining the sacrifices that had been made by the nation down the path of enhancing its peaceful nuclear knowhow.

The Islamic Republic would, therefore, “never retreat” from maintaining and furthering its nuclear achievements, he stated.

The official, nevertheless, did not rule out the prospect of reaching mutual understanding with the United States, which has been engaged in Omani-mediated indirect talks with Iran since April, either.

“I am, by nature, a diplomat, and my mission is to achieve peace. I believe the window of diplomacy remains open, and there is a real possibility of finding a solution through negotiation.”