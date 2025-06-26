New Syrian Group Claims Golan Strike, Vows Resistance to “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

A newly emergent faction in Syria, the Islamic Resistance Front, has taken responsibility for launching rockets toward the "Israeli"-occupied Golan Heights, marking a significant turn in the country's internal and regional dynamics.

The group confirmed its involvement in Tuesday's attack through a statement issued Wednesday evening by its military spokesperson, Abu al-Qassem.

"The revolution in Syria has deviated from its path and now calls for normalization with 'Israel'," Abu al-Qassem stated, denouncing what he described as the betrayal of Syria's original revolutionary goals.

He issued a warning to "Tel Aviv", "You are facing Syrian wrath that can only be extinguished by blood."

The salvo, which reportedly involved two Grad-type rockets, triggered sirens in the southern Golan region and was followed by the sound of explosions, according to local sources.

Meanwhile, Syria's transitional government offered a cautious response. The Foreign Ministry said it could not verify whether the reported missile fire into "Israeli"-occupied territory had occurred, asserting that Syria does not and will not pose a threat to any regional party.

Mahmoud Muwaldi, head of the Islamic Resistance Front's political bureau, clarified the group's stance. "We are in opposition to the de facto authority in Damascus," he said, signaling a clear break from the Syrian regime.

He added that Tuesday's action was a message to "Israel", stating, "We are present. We promise to plant fire beneath its feet if it dares to penetrate Syrian territory."

Muwaldi added that the group does not coordinate with any other armed factions currently operating within Syria, but claimed that several militias have disbanded and joined the Front.

He framed the organization's mission as dual: confronting foreign occupation while also laying the groundwork for a new Syrian state.

"We speak for the silent majority inside Syria, across all segments of society," he declared.