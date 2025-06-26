Trump Orders Probe into Who Really Ran Country under Biden

By Staff, Agencies

President Donald Trump has ordered a sweeping investigation into his predecessor’s administration, directing the Department of Justice to examine whether unelected aides effectively governed the country during Joe Biden’s presidency.

The probe into Biden’s final acts in office will scrutinize the use of autopen signatures on official documents, including the commutation of 37 death sentences and pardons granted to family members and political allies, according to an executive directive published by the White House on Wednesday.

“Given clear indications that President Biden lacked the capacity to exercise his Presidential authority, if his advisors secretly used the mechanical signature pen to conceal this incapacity, while taking radical executive actions all in his name, that would constitute an unconstitutional wielding of the power of the Presidency,” Trump’s order stated.

The investigation centers on allegations that Biden’s cognitive decline allowed staffers to make key decisions without his direct input.

Investigators have been tasked with determining whether there was a coordinated effort within the Biden administration to conceal the president’s health issues from the public, including possible conspiracies to suppress evidence of cognitive decline and to artificially portray him as fit for office.

Trump has previously accused Biden’s senior aides of potentially committing “treason at the highest level” if they exploited his predecessor’s alleged cognitive decline to implement policies he may not have personally supported.

The Justice Department investigation aims to determine whether all executive actions were authorized by Biden himself. Attorney General Pam Bondi and White House Counsel David Warrington have been tasked with leading the inquiry.

Trump’s critics have claimed that the probe is politically motivated and lacks substantive evidence, while legal experts note that the use of autopen for presidential signatures is legally permissible and has been used by multiple previous administrations.