Whites to Become Minority in UK in 40 Years

By Staff, Agencies

White Britons will become a minority in their own country in less than four decades, a recent study has suggested.

The UK has seen a massive influx of legal and illegal migration under successive Conservative and Labour governments, with a record high of 906,000 new arrivals in 2023, according to The Telegraph. In 2022, the census revealed that London and Birmingham had become minority white cities.

In an article on Tuesday, the newspaper cited an analysis by professor Matt Goodwin of Buckingham University, showing that the share of white Britons in the total population of the UK will slide from the current 73% to 57% by 2050.

The study predicts they will slip into minority by 2063, and by the end of the century, the white population in the country may shrink to around 33%.

The analysis goes on to project that six in ten people in the UK will be foreign-born or have at least one immigrant parent by the end of the century.

The share of Muslims in the UK population is expected to rise from the current 7% to 19.2% within the same period.