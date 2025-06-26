Putin Warns Trump of Retaliation After Ukrainian Strikes on Nuke Bombers

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin informed President Donald Trump on Wednesday that Moscow would be forced to respond to recent Ukrainian drone strikes on Russia’s nuclear-capable bomber fleet. At the same time, he described ongoing peace talks with Kiev as “useful”.

The conflict in Ukraine has escalated despite nearly four months of Trump’s efforts to pressure both sides into a ceasefire. Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to end what has become Europe’s deadliest war since World War II.

Ukrainian forces recently launched drone attacks targeting Russian bombers in Siberia and the far north, as well as damaging bridges. Putin responded by accusing Ukrainian leadership of having no interest in peace, and of relying on "terrorist methods" backed by foreign powers.

Following a high-level meeting in Moscow, Trump said he had a one-hour-and-15-minute phone call with Putin where they discussed the attacks, peace negotiations and the situation in Iran.

“We discussed the attack on Russia’s docked airplanes by Ukraine, and also various other attacks by both sides,” Trump said in a post on social media. “It was a good conversation, but not one that will bring immediate peace.”

Putin, Trump added, made it clear that he would "have to respond" to the recent Ukrainian attacks on Russian airfields.

Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s foreign policy aide, confirmed the two leaders spoke about the ceasefire negotiations. He said Putin provided a detailed account of the talks with Kiev, characterizing them as overall productive despite Ukrainian attempts to “disrupt” the process.

Memorandums outlining peace proposals were reportedly exchanged, and both sides are expected to analyze the documents with the aim of resuming direct discussions.

While Putin did not publicly mention the bomber strikes, other Russian officials said that military retaliation remains an option. Russia has called on the US and the UK to prevent further Ukrainian attacks, which Moscow claims have hit civilian infrastructure. One Russian official, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, warned the West against fueling escalation.

Despite claims from Russia, both US and British officials have denied having advance knowledge of the drone attacks on Russia’s nuclear bomber fleet — one of the key components of its nuclear triad, which also includes land-based missiles and submarines. Any perceived threat to these strategic assets is viewed by Moscow as a significant escalation.

The Kremlin also noted that Trump told Putin Washington had no prior information about the Ukrainian strikes. Trump’s envoy to Ukraine later warned that the risk of escalation was "rising sharply."

Putin harshly criticized the bridge attacks, accusing Kiev of targeting civilians and labeling Ukraine’s leadership a “terrorist organization.” He also claimed that Ukraine's Western allies were acting as "terrorist accomplices."

Kiev has not officially commented on the bridge strikes.

Ukrainian officials argue that Russia is the one unwilling to seriously negotiate, pointing to Moscow’s insistence on preconditions for a ceasefire. Russia maintains that certain demands must be met before any truce can be enacted.

Peace talks held in Istanbul continue, with Russia pushing for what the US has called “maximalist” terms, even as military tensions remain high and further Russian retaliation appears imminent.