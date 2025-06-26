Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

UN Appoints New UNIFIL Commander Amid Ongoing “Israeli” Assaults

UN Appoints New UNIFIL Commander Amid Ongoing “Israeli” Assaults
folder_openLebanon access_time 21 days ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations announced Wednesday the appointment of Italian Major General Diodato Abagnara as Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL].

The appointment was confirmed by UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, who noted that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres selected General Abagnara to succeed Spanish Lieutenant-General Aroldo Lazaro Saenz.

Guterres expressed appreciation for Saenz’s leadership during a particularly tense period in South Lebanon.

Abagnara, with over 36 years of service in the Italian armed forces, is no stranger to UNIFIL, having previously commanded the mission’s Western Sector from 2018 to 2019.

More recently, he chaired the Military Technical Committee for Lebanon [MTC4L], which focuses on military coordination with the Lebanese Armed Forces.

His career has included a range of strategic and leadership positions, such as brigade commander, head of the personnel division at the defense staff, and special advisor to Italy’s chief of staff.

Israel UNIFIL Lebanon

Comments

  1. Related News
UN Appoints New UNIFIL Commander Amid Ongoing “Israeli” Assaults

UN Appoints New UNIFIL Commander Amid Ongoing “Israeli” Assaults

21 days ago
MP Raad: We Have Presented Practical, Detailed Ideas on Issue of Reconstruction

MP Raad: We Have Presented Practical, Detailed Ideas on Issue of Reconstruction

21 days ago
Sheikh Qassem Receives Iranian FM Araghchi

Sheikh Qassem Receives Iranian FM Araghchi

22 days ago
Sheikh Qassem Commemorating Imam Khomeini’s Passing: We Live with Hope in the Triumph of Truth Over Falsehood

Sheikh Qassem Commemorating Imam Khomeini’s Passing: We Live with Hope in the Triumph of Truth Over Falsehood

24 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 26-06-2025 Hour: 04:34 Beirut Timing

whatshot