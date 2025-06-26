- Home
UN Appoints New UNIFIL Commander Amid Ongoing “Israeli” Assaults
By Staff, Agencies
The United Nations announced Wednesday the appointment of Italian Major General Diodato Abagnara as Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL].
The appointment was confirmed by UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, who noted that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres selected General Abagnara to succeed Spanish Lieutenant-General Aroldo Lazaro Saenz.
Guterres expressed appreciation for Saenz’s leadership during a particularly tense period in South Lebanon.
Abagnara, with over 36 years of service in the Italian armed forces, is no stranger to UNIFIL, having previously commanded the mission’s Western Sector from 2018 to 2019.
More recently, he chaired the Military Technical Committee for Lebanon [MTC4L], which focuses on military coordination with the Lebanese Armed Forces.
His career has included a range of strategic and leadership positions, such as brigade commander, head of the personnel division at the defense staff, and special advisor to Italy’s chief of staff.
