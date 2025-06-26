Leader’s Aide: Iran Never to Abandon Enrichment, Preparing New Counter-Proposal to US Offer

By Staff, Agencies

A political advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has reaffirmed Iran’s right to enrich uranium, saying the country is drafting a counter-proposal to the latest US nuclear offer.

“After receiving the American proposal regarding the Iranian nuclear program, we are now preparing our new counter-proposal,” Ali Shamkhnai said.

He further added that the US proposal for a nuclear agreement was not well thought out and made no mention whatsoever of lifting the sanctions, criticizing the omission of sanctions relief in the US offer, describing it as a “fundamental” issue for Tehran.

“There is no mention whatsoever of lifting sanctions in the latest American proposal, even though the issue of sanctions is a fundamental matter for Iran,” the Leader’s aide said.

Shamkhani underlined, “Iran will never relinquish its natural rights", adding that Iran will not allow the United States to achieve its objectives regarding the elimination of Tehran’s peaceful nuclear program and reduction of the level of uranium enrichment to zero.

Addressing a ceremony to mark the 36th anniversary of the passing of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khamenei said uranium enrichment is the key to Iran’s nuclear issue, dismissing the US demand for Tehran to ultimately stop all enrichment in the country.

The Leader’s remarks came after US President Donald Trump outlined his administration’s position when it comes to nuclear negotiations with Iran and said Tehran will not be allowed "any enrichment of uranium."