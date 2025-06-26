UK Protest in Support of Palestine: Starving Children Red Line

By Staff, Agencies

Thousands of protesters gathered outside the UK parliament on Wednesday, demanding a full arms embargo on "Israel" and calling on the British government to impose immediate sanctions over the genocidal war in Gaza.

Organized under the campaign banner “Red Line for Palestine,” the demonstration unfolded during Prime Minister’s Questions [PMQs] at the House of Commons.

The protest, organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign [PSC], symbolically encircled the parliament building with a human chain to represent a moral boundary that the UK mustn't cross, which is arming the "Israeli" occupying forces accused of war crimes.

Demonstrators held signs and chanted, “Stop arming 'Israel'” and “Full embargo now,” as outrage grows over the occupation’s military offensive and blockade on humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

Prominent figures joined the action, including several members of parliament and British actor Khalid Abdalla. A large banner reading “Starving children is a red line” was displayed near the parliament’s perimeter.

Abdalla declared that the action made clear “the government is complicit in this genocide.” Labour MP John McDonnell described the protest as “fundamentally important", saying the growing public presence on the streets reflects mounting demands for the UK to condemn "Israel’s" conduct in Gaza.

Ben Jamal, director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, stated that the demonstration was meant to deliver a decisive message: “Our government must sanction 'Israel' for its crimes against the Palestinian people.”

The Red Line for Palestine protest came amid increasing international condemnation of "Israel’s" ongoing genocide in Gaza and its violation of ceasefire agreements.

Demonstrators called on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to enact a total arms embargo, freeze bilateral defense contracts, and suspend diplomatic normalization.