Jean-Pierre Quits Democratic Party, Announces Tell-All on Biden’s WH

By Staff, Agencies

Karine Jean-Pierre, former Press Secretary for former US President Joe Biden, has announced her departure from the Democratic Party and her plans to publish a revealing memoir about her time in the White House, according to the Financial Times.

The move comes after a significant rupture within the party’s post-election ranks as it struggles to regroup following its loss to US President Donald Trump in November.

The book, titled "Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines," is set for release in October, according to publisher Hachette.

In its announcement, Hachette noted that Jean-Pierre “didn’t come to her decision lightly” and chose to become politically independent after what she describes as a period of deep internal reckoning.

According to FT, the publisher says the memoir will chronicle the three-week period that led to Biden’s decision to abandon his re-election bid and highlight what Jean-Pierre characterizes as a betrayal by the Democratic Party.

Her account is expected to offer a behind-the-scenes look at the internal divisions and leadership challenges during Biden’s final months in office, according to the Financial Times.

Just days before the book's release, the former president’s office disclosed that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer at age 82.

According to the Financial Times, the revelation has further complicated the Democratic party’s effort to present a unified front against Trump’s second-term agenda.

The internal fractures have also been reflected in public polling. A recent RealClearPolitics average shows that only around one-third of Americans currently hold a favorable view of the Democratic Party.