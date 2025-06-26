Russia’s President Putin to Visit Iran Soon

By Staff, Agencies

Vladimir Putin, the President of the Russian Federation, is set to visit Iran in the near future, according to Iran's Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali.

Relations between Tehran and Moscow have now been elevated to the level of strategic relations, and there are high-level exchanges between officials from the two countries, Jalali said in a meeting with Russian activists.

"We will soon witness Mr. Vladimir Putin's visit to Tehran," the senior Iranian diplomat said.

Back in May, Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said that Tehran expects Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Iran and prepares for his arrival.

Earlier in April, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi handed over a message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Moscow.

The top Iranian diplomat conveyed a written message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to the President of Russia and explained the views and positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran on issues on the agenda of bilateral relations, as well as regional and international developments.

Pointing to the importance of signing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation as the most important sign of cooperation between the two countries, Araghchi, in this meeting, emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran's resolve to strengthen and expand bilateral relations with the Russian Federation at all levels.

Russian President Putin, for his part, emphasized the importance of the strategic partnership between Iran and Russia, calling strengthened ties between the two countries, along with cooperation and coordination on regional and international issues, a means to secure the interests of the two nations and to maintain and strengthen peace and stability.

In addition to bilateral relations, regional issues and existing threats, Putin and Araghchi discussed the latest state of negotiations on Ukraine, the nuclear issue and international issues.