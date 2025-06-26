Freedom Flotilla Heads Toward Gaza Despite “Israeli” Threats, Drone Surveillance

By Staff, Agencies

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition [FFC] is pressing ahead with its mission to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, despite threats from the “Israeli” entity to intercept or attack the vessel, named Madleen.

Departing from Italy on Sunday, the ship is carrying food, medical supplies, and baby essentials for the besieged Palestinian territory.

The “Israeli” entity issued a warning on Wednesday, stating it is “prepared” to “act accordingly” to block the Madleen from reaching Gaza’s shores. That same night, the FFC reported surveillance activity near the vessel, including a drone circling south of Crete, Greece, followed by two more drones.

The coalition expressed concern that Greece or the European Union may be conducting surveillance on behalf of the apartheid “Israeli” entity.

Yasemin Acar, one of the activists onboard, called for urgent international intervention: “We call on people of conscience, institutions, and governments to take action now: demand that ‘Israel’ refrain from attacking the Madleen and defend life and dignity in Gaza.”

The Madleen carries a crew of 12, including prominent environmental activist Greta Thunberg. It is expected to reach Gaza by June 7.

The United Nations on Monday urged protection for the vessel and its crew, warning the “Israeli” entity to refrain from any hostile action, stating, “‘Israel’ should remember that the world is watching closely.”

This voyage marks the FFC’s second attempt to break the blockade since May. Their previous ship, Conscience, was attacked by “Israeli” military drones in international waters near Malta. The drone strike caused a fire and significant damage to the hull. The FFC condemned the incident as a “deliberate act of aggression and intimidation.”

Founded in 2010, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition is an international grassroots initiative aimed at ending the “Israeli” entity’s blockade of Gaza through direct, civilian-led action. The coalition operates independently of state actors and focuses on building people-to-people solidarity.

Since March 2, the “Israeli” entity has blocked all aid trucks from entering Gaza, resulting in more than 90 days of widespread starvation among the enclave’s 2.3 million residents.

International observers and human rights groups have accused the apartheid “Israeli” entity of using starvation as a weapon of war, warning that the entire civilian population is now facing the brink of famine.