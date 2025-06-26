At the beginning of June, we also recall the passing of a historic leader and exceptional Islamic revolutionary figure: the revered Imam Ayatollah Ruhollah al-Musawi al-Khomeini, the instigator of the Islamic Revolution in Iran and founder of its blessed republic. Even thirty-six years after his passing, he continues to inspire the oppressed, the living forces, and honorable nations with the principles and equations of power-building in the face of arrogance and occupation, as well as the values of steadfastness, resistance, and the defense of the oppressed — all while maintaining readiness to confront the temporary Zionist occupation.