Translated by Al-Ahed News
Statement of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc on the Occasion of Eid al-Adha
Eid al-Adha approaches this year while our region continues to face a bloody and tyrannical onslaught, with the Zionist entity carrying out a declared genocide against Gaza and its people. It also continues its aggression against Lebanon and its people, insisting on occupying portions of Lebanese land and detaining Lebanese prisoners. The peoples of the region and the oppressed around the world remain burdened by the deep sorrow of losing numerous beloved martyrs — leaders, fighters, and dear family members — and by the pain of hundreds of wounded and the suffering of thousands displaced from their villages and destroyed homes.
What adds to the anguish of these peoples is the U.S. hegemony, armed with its veto against the interests of nations and peoples, as well as its support for terrorism and Zionist aggression. This comes in addition to international indifference, Arab weakness, and the suspicious silence of global powerbrokers and their allies in the face of the horrific acts of terror and massacres committed by the aggressors — acts that bring shame to all of humanity.
Despite the cruelty of the Zionist aggression — supported by the United States — whether in Gaza or Lebanon, we stand in solidarity with Muslims and Lebanese, affirming that hope remains in the honor, dignity, and sacrifices of the people of this nation. With God's help, they are capable of turning threats into opportunities and shifting the balance of power — liberating occupied lands, preserving sovereignty, and reclaiming rights.
At the beginning of June, we also recall the passing of a historic leader and exceptional Islamic revolutionary figure: the revered Imam Ayatollah Ruhollah al-Musawi al-Khomeini, the instigator of the Islamic Revolution in Iran and founder of its blessed republic. Even thirty-six years after his passing, he continues to inspire the oppressed, the living forces, and honorable nations with the principles and equations of power-building in the face of arrogance and occupation, as well as the values of steadfastness, resistance, and the defense of the oppressed — all while maintaining readiness to confront the temporary Zionist occupation.
The Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc reaffirms its pride in this pioneering humanitarian revolutionary approach and the profound transformation it brought to the struggle of the oppressed against tyrants. It highly values the leadership and guardianship role played by his successor, His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei (may his shadow be prolonged), in supporting the path of truth, justice, and liberation across the world, and in championing the oppressed, the downtrodden, and those stripped of their rights and homelands.
In Lebanon, June 2 marks the anniversary of the martyrdom of former Prime Minister and great national leader Rashid Karami. On this occasion, our parliamentary bloc emphasizes the importance of drawing inspiration from his national positions and his support for the just Palestinian cause. The bloc also stresses the importance of preserving his political legacy and condemns those who carried out his assassination — a crime that remains a mark of shame, betrayal, and neglect of the unity of the nation and its people.
On the sidelines of these occasions, the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc declares the following positions:
The Bloc affirms the need to adopt responsible and constructive approaches to controversial national issues, which cannot be addressed through confrontation or reliance on foreign powers to impose one internal party’s will on others — methods that will only deepen and complicate the country’s crisis.
The Bloc renews its call for a national understanding centered on the country’s interest and stability, including the priority of ending the Zionist occupation of all Lebanese land, halting its continuous aggressions and violations, releasing prisoners, seriously launching reconstruction efforts, and opening the path to reforms across all sectors.
The Bloc thanks all countries that have expressed a serious willingness to contribute to the reconstruction of what the Zionist war destroyed in Lebanon. It also expresses appreciation for the steadfast position of the Republic of Iraq in its support for Lebanon, recently reaffirmed during President General Joseph Aoun’s visit to Baghdad.
The Bloc expresses its openness and willingness to cooperate with the heads of constitutional authorities in the country and with serious political forces to address all weaknesses and imbalances that hinder Lebanon from achieving its aspirations — safeguarding its sovereignty, rejecting external tutelage, and exercising its natural right to take national positions consistent with the values and ethics of its constituents and its constitutional principles.
The Bloc rejects the recent government-approved increase in fuel prices, especially diesel, and views this decision as imposing unbearable burdens on citizens and on the agricultural and industrial production sectors. It calls on the government to reverse this unjust decision and demands that it prepare a detailed study on the salary increases required for military personnel and all public sector employees, ensuring fair and balanced treatment for all.
Thursday, June 5, 2025
9 Dhu al-Hijjah, 1446 AH