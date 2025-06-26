- Home
Ukraine’s Intelligence Accused of Supporting Attacks in Mali: Reports
By Staff, Agencies
Ukraine’s intelligence service has been accused of directly aiding terrorist groups operating in Mali, according to reports by local media outlets citing the Malian army.
The accusations include providing training, equipment, and coordination for attacks on Malian military positions.
During a recent counterterrorism operation, Malian forces reportedly discovered documents linked to Kiev’s intelligence services, along with a drone bearing Ukrainian-language inscriptions, according to the Faso news portal.
The findings, the report stated, suggest the involvement of foreign military entities in supporting and supplying the militants.
In the same context, the Bamada news portal reported that Ukrainian intelligence has been actively cooperating with Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), a terrorist organization linked to al-Qaeda.
According to the report, Ukrainian operatives provided logistical and tactical support, including drones fitted with Ukraine-made drop systems, and participated in direct attacks using FPV drones.
These operations allegedly targeted positions of the Malian army and were coordinated in collaboration with local armed factions.
