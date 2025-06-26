Death in Every Corner: Gaza Toll Mounts as Medical Sector Collapses

By Staff, Agencies

The Ministry of Health in Gaza has announced that the total number of Palestinians martyred since the outset of the "Israeli" aggression on October 7, 2023, has reached 54,677, with 125,530 others wounded.

In the past 24 hours, hospitals across the Gaza Strip have received 70 martyrs, including three bodies retrieved from under rubble, and 189 wounded, according to local health authorities.

From March 18, 2025, alone, 4,402 Palestinians have been killed and 13,489 have been wounded.

Many victims remain trapped under debris or in inaccessible areas due to ongoing strikes and the inability of ambulances and rescue crews to reach them.

Artillery shelling was also reported near the al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, and an airstrike near Al-Shifa Tower in Gaza City left multiple casualties.

Four journalists were killed and several others were wounded in an "Israeli" airstrike on the courtyard of Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City.

The journalists killed at the hospital site were identified as Suleiman Hajjaj and Ismail Bdah of Palestine Today TV, journalist Samir Rifai, and photojournalist Ahmad Qalja.

The Government Media Office in Gaza also announced that Yousef Nakhalah, a journalist at Watania News Agency, was killed on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

The Media Office strongly condemned the systematic targeting and killing of Palestinian journalists by "Israeli" forces.

It urged the International Federation of Journalists, the Arab Journalists Union, and all press organizations worldwide to denounce the deliberate campaign against journalists and media workers in the Gaza Strip.

This raises the total number of Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023, to 226.