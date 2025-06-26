“Israel” Raids Dahyieh, South Lebanon on Eve of Eid al-Adha

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” occupation carried out an aggression against Dahyieh [Southern Suburb of Beirut] on Thursday evening, escalating tensions in the Lebanese capital.

According to “Israeli” Channel 14, "Israel's" attack is in coordination with the United States.

The “Israeli” occupation has carried out nine airstrikes and more than 15 drone strikes targeting residential buildings in Beirut’s Southern Suburb.

The “Israeli” occupation issued direct threats Thursday night against multiple residential buildings in the southern suburb of Beirut, warning of imminent strikes on areas including Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Burj al-Barajneh.

The “Israeli” occupation forces warned of targeting five buildings across these densely populated neighborhoods.

On another note, the “Israeli” occupation army has targeted residential buildings in the town of Ain Qana, southern Lebanon.

In the wake of the threats, severe traffic congestion was reported throughout the southern suburb, with residents attempting to evacuate the targeted zones.

Although the deadline of February 18 has passed, Israel continues to maintain its occupation of five significant regions in southern Lebanon, namely Labbouneh, Mount Blat, Owayda Hill, Aaziyyeh, and Hammamis Hill, all situated near the border.