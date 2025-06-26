Please Wait...

search
close

Ashoura 2025

 

  1. Home

“Israel” Raids Dahyieh, South Lebanon on Eve of Eid al-Adha

“Israel” Raids Dahyieh, South Lebanon on Eve of Eid al-Adha
folder_openLebanon access_time 20 days ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” occupation carried out an aggression against Dahyieh [Southern Suburb of Beirut] on Thursday evening, escalating tensions in the Lebanese capital.

According to “Israeli” Channel 14, "Israel's" attack is in coordination with the United States.

The “Israeli” occupation has carried out nine airstrikes and more than 15 drone strikes targeting residential buildings in Beirut’s Southern Suburb.

The “Israeli” occupation issued direct threats Thursday night against multiple residential buildings in the southern suburb of Beirut, warning of imminent strikes on areas including Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Burj al-Barajneh.

The “Israeli” occupation forces warned of targeting five buildings across these densely populated neighborhoods.

On another note, the “Israeli” occupation army has targeted residential buildings in the town of Ain Qana, southern Lebanon.

In the wake of the threats, severe traffic congestion was reported throughout the southern suburb, with residents attempting to evacuate the targeted zones.

Although the deadline of February 18 has passed, Israel continues to maintain its occupation of five significant regions in southern Lebanon, namely Labbouneh, Mount Blat, Owayda Hill, Aaziyyeh, and Hammamis Hill, all situated near the border.

Israel Lebanon dahyieh SouthLebanon

Comments

  1. Related News
“Israel” Raids Dahyieh, South Lebanon on Eve of Eid al-Adha

“Israel” Raids Dahyieh, South Lebanon on Eve of Eid al-Adha

20 days ago
Loyalty to the Resistance: On Eid al-Adha, We Reaffirm Commitment to Resistance, National Sovereignty

Loyalty to the Resistance: On Eid al-Adha, We Reaffirm Commitment to Resistance, National Sovereignty

21 days ago
UN Appoints New UNIFIL Commander Amid Ongoing “Israeli” Assaults

UN Appoints New UNIFIL Commander Amid Ongoing “Israeli” Assaults

21 days ago
MP Raad: We Have Presented Practical, Detailed Ideas on Issue of Reconstruction

MP Raad: We Have Presented Practical, Detailed Ideas on Issue of Reconstruction

21 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 26-06-2025 Hour: 04:34 Beirut Timing

whatshot