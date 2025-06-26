Lebanese Officials, Parties Slam “Israeli” Barbarism against Dahyieh

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese political leaders have sharply condemned the latest “Israeli” airstrikes on the Dahyieh [Southern Suburb of Beirut], denouncing the attacks as a blatant violation of international law and national sovereignty.

The strikes, carried out amid heightened regional tensions and on the eve of Eid al-Adha, targeted buildings in the densely populated area.

Reports mentioned that the Lebanese Army, in coordination with the United Nations’ ceasefire monitoring committee, had entered the buildings targeted by “Israeli” fighter jets to inspect them.

However, the source said, “As the army began its inspection, the occupation launched warning strikes, forcing the troops to withdraw.”

The source added that the “Israeli” military disregarded the coordinated efforts and "initiated its aggression on Beirut’s southern suburb without any regard for the mechanisms in place under UN oversight."

Additionally, MP Ali Hassan Khalil stated that "The Lebanese Army moved with the approval of all local factions to inspect the targeted buildings, yet the enemy insisted on striking them."

In response, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun issued a firm condemnation of the strikes, calling them a “flagrant breach of an international agreement” and “undeniable proof of ‘Israel’s’ refusal to respect the requirements of stability and just peace.”

In pointed remarks, he added, “This aggression sends a clear message to the United States and its initiatives, delivered through Beirut’s mail slot and the blood of its innocent civilians.”

Similarly, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned the repeated and deliberate targeting of civilian areas.

“These attacks are a flagrant violation of Lebanese sovereignty and of UN Resolution 1701,” said Salam, demanding that the international community “assume its responsibility in restraining ‘Israel’ and forcing a complete withdrawal from Lebanese territory.”

For his part, House Speaker Nabih Berri echoed the widespread outrage, fully aligning with President Aoun’s position. He stressed that the response to “Israeli” aggression “must unite all Lebanese, as this assault is not against a specific sect or region, but targets all of Lebanon, and even Arabs and Muslims in their holiest sanctities.”

“Every Eid, we are called to sacrifice in defense of our sovereignty,” Berri added. “This aggression will not rob us of our holidays or our resolve.”

Raed Berro, an MP with the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, underlined that “The ‘Israeli’ occupation seeks to strip Lebanon of its strength through its continued aggression.”

Visiting the site of the strikes, Berro emphasized defiance: “We are only meters away from where the missiles hit. We are not afraid and will celebrate Eid al-Adha tomorrow.”

Lebanon’s Minister of Labor, Mohammad Haidar, also slammed "Israel’s" justification as “flimsy,” asserting that the true aim was to “destabilize Lebanon during a religious holiday and crush public morale.”

The Free Patriotic Movement described the strikes as the “height of barbarity” and demanded that international sponsors of peace agreements “should now act to restrain ‘Israel’ and compel it to halt its violations and withdraw from Lebanese territory.”