In Response to Gaza, Beirut Aggression; YAF Targets “Israeli” Airport

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] announced on Thursday that they carried out a missile strike targeting the “Ben Gurion” Airport, east of “Tel Aviv”, in response to what “the crime of starvation and thirst” imposed on Gaza, and recent ‘Israeli’ strikes on the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the YAF, said the missile used in the operation was a Palestine-2, a hypersonic ballistic missile, marking the 46th Yemeni missile fired at “Israeli” targets since the renewal of the “Israeli” aggression on Gaza.

Saree confirmed that the attack achieved its pre-set objective of forcing the shutdown of air traffic at the airport and sending millions of settlers to flee to bomb shelters.

“This operation comes in victory for the oppressed Palestinian people and their Resistance fighters, and in response to the Zionist enemy’s crimes in Gaza and its aggression against Beirut’s southern suburb,” Saree declared in a televised statement.

Saree’s statement was loaded with expressions of solidarity with Gaza, as the “Israeli” military campaign and aid blockade policy remain in action.

“The Yemeni people, their faithful leadership, and their fighting army stand with you… until the aggression is stopped and the siege lifted,” Saree said, addressing Palestinians in Gaza directly.

He extended salutations to the families of Gaza’s martyrs, wounded, and detainees, describing the besieged enclave as “the front line of dignity and honor for the entire Islamic nation.”

The YAF’s operation coincided with "Israel" launching a series of airstrikes on the southern suburb of Beirut.