Defending “Israel”, US Sanctions ICC Judges

By Staff, Agencies

The United States has announced sanctions on four International Criminal Court [ICC] judges over what it described as “illegitimate and baseless actions” against the US and “Israel”.

The ICC’s jurisdiction is currently recognized by 123 countries. Among the non-signatories are the US, Russia, China, and “Israel”.

The court does not have its own police force and relies on member states to detain and transfer suspects. In February, the US administration sanctioned the ICC and its top prosecutor, Karim Khan, for issuing arrest warrants for “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former “Israeli” War Minister Yoav Gallant.

In a statement on Thursday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the new sanctions targeted judges Solomy Balungi Bossa of Uganda, Luz del Carmen Ibanez Carranza of Peru, Reine Adelaide Sophie Alapini Gansou of Benin and Beti Hohler of Slovenia over their “illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America or our close ally, ‘Israel’.”

Rubio accused the ICC of being “politicized” and of falsely claiming unchecked authority to investigate, charge, and prosecute US nationals and Washington’s allies, calling it a “dangerous assertion and abuse of power.”

According to the statement, the four judges are being sanctioned under Executive Order 14203, a measure that restricts their access to the US financial system and complicates international transactions.

In November 2024, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant for allegedly committing grave atrocities in Gaza, including using starvation as a method of warfare.