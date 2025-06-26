Trump: Xi invited Me to China

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has said that his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, invited him to visit Beijing during a phone call on Thursday, aimed at deescalating trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

The 90-minute conversation, first reported by Chinese state media, was later confirmed by Trump on Truth Social. The US leader described it as a “very good phone call,” focused “almost entirely” on trade.

Trump said Xi “graciously invited” him and First Lady Melania Trump to visit China, and that he had “reciprocated.”

“As Presidents of two Great Nations, this is something that we both look forward to doing,” he wrote.

Trump last made a state visit to Beijing in November 2017, less than a year into his first term. Xi last traveled to the US in November 2023 for a trade summit, but his most recent state-level reception was in 2015, under then-President Barack Obama.

Trade tensions escalated sharply on April 2, when Trump imposed sweeping new duties on imports from more than 90 countries, including China, citing trade imbalances. Beijing retaliated, prompting Trump to raise US tariffs on Chinese goods to 145%, while Chinese duties on US goods reached 125%.

The sides reached a fragile trade truce in Geneva on May 12, agreeing to a 90-day pause on the initial US tariff hike and reciprocal measures from Beijing. They also pledged to roll back further tariff increases but agreed to maintain a baseline 10% duty on mutual imports.

However, tensions flared again this week as both sides accused each other of breaching the Geneva deal. The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday denounced the latest US chip export controls as “harmful extreme measures,” warning that “pressuring and coercion” were not the right way to engage China.