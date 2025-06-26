Araqchi Warns EU3 of Iran’s Strong Response to Malign Action at IAEA

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi denounced the European troika’s malign action against Iran at the IAEA Board of Governors, warning that Tehran will react strongly against any violation of its rights.

“After years of good cooperation with the IAEA —resulting in a resolution which shut down malign claims of a ‘possible military dimension’ [PMD] to Iran's peaceful nuclear program— my country is once again accused of ‘non-compliance’,” Araqchi said in a post on his X account on Friday.

He further added: “Instead of engaging in good faith, the E3 is opting for malign action against Iran at the IAEA Board of Governors. When the E3 engaged in the same foul conduct back in 2005, the outcome in many ways was the true birth of uranium enrichment in Iran. Has the E3 truly learned nothing in the past two decades?”.

“Falsely accusing Iran of violating safeguards —based on shoddy and politicized reporting— is clearly designed to produce a crisis,” Araqchi warned.

“Mark my words as Europe ponders another major strategic mistake: Iran will react strongly against any violation of its rights. Blame lies solely and fully with irresponsible actors who stop at nothing to gain relevance,” the foreign minister cautioned.

His warning came after reports came out that the US, along with allies the UK, France, and Germany --known as the EU3-- plans to submit a resolution to the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] board that would declare Iran non-compliant with its non-proliferation obligations.