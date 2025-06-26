LA Slams “Israel” over Eid Aggression on Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

The Lebanese Army has condemned the deliberate “Israeli” aggression on Lebanon, following a series of strikes that hit civilian areas on the eve of Eid al-Adha.

The “Israeli” occupation army also targeted residential buildings in the town of Ain Qana, South Lebanon.

In a strongly worded statement, the Army accused "Israel" of attempting to destabilize Lebanon and obstruct national recovery amid ongoing regional tensions.

The military described the latest attack as a “clear attempt by the enemy to hinder our nation’s recovery and prevent it from capitalizing on the favorable conditions at hand.”

The Lebanese Army reported that it had acted immediately in response to the threats by coordinating with the Ceasefire Monitoring Committee, in a bid to contain the situation. However, "Israel" rejected the proposed coordination and carried out the strikes.

Despite these setbacks, the Army deployed patrols to assess the targeted locations.

The statement emphasized Lebanon’s full adherence to UN Resolution 1701, noting that continued “Israeli” violations in Lebanon are eroding the credibility of the ceasefire mechanism and jeopardizing the Army’s efforts to prevent wider escalation.

The Army listed multiple sites targeted in the attack, accusing "Israel" of deliberately targeting civilians, homes, and infrastructure. Several towns in southern Lebanon were also struck overnight, in what the Army called "a daily aggression against Lebanon’s sovereignty."

The pattern of attacks, the statement said, reveals a systematic strategy to provoke instability while ignoring international mediation and monitoring efforts.

The Army reaffirmed its determination to fulfill its national duties: “The army remains steadfast in the face of mounting challenges, committed to extending state authority over all Lebanese territory and ensuring national security, an unwavering priority regardless of the severity of the crisis.”