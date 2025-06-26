Turkey to Supply Somalia’s Military with Combat Helicopters: Bloomberg

By Staff, Agencies

Turkey will deliver T129 Atak helicopters to Somalia’s navy under a 10-year defense pact signed earlier this year, according to sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported on Friday. The move is part of a broader initiative by Ankara to strengthen Somalia’s security forces and counter terrorism threats in the Horn of Africa.

According to the report, the helicopters will be used to combat the al-Shabaab group, one of the region’s most active extremist organizations.

Additionally, the defense agreement includes provisions for training, equipping, and advising Somalia’s military.

The T129 Atak is a twin-engine, multi-role combat helicopter developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries, designed primarily for reconnaissance and attack missions.

As reported by Bloomberg, its deployment in Somalia marks a significant step in bolstering the country’s aerial capabilities.

According to Turkish defense officials, their support is aimed at maintaining security and stability in Somalia, adding that the cooperation also includes protective measures for Turkish units and economic projects in the region.

It is worth mentioning that over the past decade, Turkey has steadily increased its presence in Africa through military cooperation, infrastructure development, and diplomatic initiatives.

According to Bloomberg, Ankara has played a key role in mediating between Somalia and neighboring Ethiopia and has attempted to facilitate dialogue between the Somali government and Somaliland, a semi-autonomous region.

The Turkey–Somalia defense pact further consolidates Ankara’s growing influence in East Africa, aligning security interests with long-term economic partnerships.

Earlier in April, Turkish ground troops arrived in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, marking Turkey’s first military deployment to the East African nation.

The contingent, comprising 500 soldiers, landed on Tuesday aboard two military aircraft.

The troops were set to be deployed in the Middle Shabelle and Lower Shabelle regions, areas that had witnessed renewed attacks by the al-Shabab militant group a few weeks prior.

According to reports, al-Shabab has seized large swathes of territory in both regions and continues to push toward Mogadishu.

The group's territorial gains have raised concerns about the security of the capital and the broader stability of the country.