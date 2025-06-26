Five ‘Elite’ ’Israeli’ Forces Killed in Ambush by Resistance Fighters in Khan Yunis

By Staff, Agencies

The Gaza-based Palestinian resistance fighters have killed and injured a number of "Israeli" occupation forces in an ambush in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Yunis, amid the entity’s escalated aggression on the besieged territory.

Palestine's Safa news agency, citing Hebrew reports, said a special "Israeli" army unit was attacked Friday east of Khan Younis, killing five and injuring others after a bombed building exploded.

“At least five soldiers were killed and seven wounded, including two in critical condition by blowing up a building by military force,” the agency said.

Safa added that intensive air evacuations had been activated as "Israeli" military helicopters were sent to remove the wounded from inside the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Information Center said a booby-trapped building exploded on 12 "Israeli" troops during a raid, with heavy fire hindering their evacuation.

Other reports said the occupation army evacuated 13 soldiers from the site of the explosion, and the majority of the special forces who were wounded in the ambush were “elite.”

The al-Qassam Brigades announced a field operation Sunday against "Israeli" forces in Jabalia, northern Gaza, targeting military vehicles and causing "Israeli" casualties.

The Brigades stated that they were able to destroy an "Israeli" tiger tanker using a Yasin 105 shell and a Shawaz explosive device, which led to the death and injury of its crew members.