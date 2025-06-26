Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Iran’s Pezeshkian, Egypt’s Sisi Say Keen to Enhance Bilateral Ties

folder_openInternational News access_time 20 days ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi have expressed their eagerness to enhance bilateral relations between their countries.

Pezeshkian and Sisi made the affirmation during a phone call on Thursday where they exchanged Eid al-Adha greetings.

During the phone conversation, Pezeshkian expressed Tehran’s readiness to deepen and expand ties with Egypt at all levels, hoping for a “constructive” meeting with his Egyptian counterpart in Tehran soon.

Pezeshkian urged Islamic countries to unite, share resources, and become a model of brotherhood, solidarity, and progress.

Referring to "Israel’s" genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza, the Iranian president emphasized the necessity of unity among Muslim nations to adopt a unified action against "Israeli" atrocities.

For his part, Sisi expressed Cairo’s eagerness to deepen bilateral ties with the Islamic Republic.

He also expressed hope that Muslim nations will be able to take effective steps towards strengthening peace, promoting brotherhood and combating evil.

 

Iran Egypt AbdelFattahAlSisi MasoudPezeshkian

