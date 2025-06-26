’Israel’s’ Arms Sale to Europe Soar Despite Ongoing Genocide in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

European countries have doubled their weapons imports from "Israel," despite growing calls to boycott the occupying entity amid its ongoing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

"Israel’s" arms exports surged to a record $14.8 billion in 2024, according to figures released on Thursday by the ministry of military affairs, with European countries accounting for the largest share of the increase.

As per the report, European countries accounted for 54 percent of "Israel’s" total weapons exports in 2024—up sharply from 35 percent the previous year.

Arms sales to Europe nearly doubled, reaching $8 billion, as nations across the continent ramped up military spending amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"Israel’s" minister of military affairs, Israel Katz hailed the fourth consecutive year of growth as “a direct result” of the alleged “successes” of the Israeli military.

“The world sees Israeli strength and seeks to be a partner to it,” he claimed.

Some Arab states, which signed normalization agreements with "Tel Aviv" in recent years have also increased their weapons purchases from the entity.

"Israel’s" arms exports to the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco rose from three percent to 12 percent in 2024.

Under mounting domestic scrutiny, France has announced it is considering “concrete steps” to hold "Israel" accountable for obstructing humanitarian aid to Gaza.

On Thursday, President Emmanuel Macron said a decision would be made “in the next couple of days.”

Meanwhile, Spain canceled a $325 million contract with an "Israeli" company for anti-tank missiles, citing concerns over "Israeli" atrocities in Gaza.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva renewed calls for Palestinian statehood recognition.