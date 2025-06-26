Please Wait...

Chicago Private Equity Firm Linked to Controversial GHF

Chicago Private Equity Firm Linked to Controversial GHF
20 days ago
By Staff, Agencies

A Chicago-based private equity firm with historical ties to the Rand McNally publishing family has a financial stake in a for-profit logistics company supporting the controversial aid operation in Gaza, according to a new report by Reuters.

The McNally Capital-Gaza aid connection is drawing scrutiny as the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) faces accusations of militarizing aid and enabling displacement.

According to Reuters, McNally Capital, founded in 2008 by Ward McNally, confirmed it has an “economic interest” in Safe Reach Solutions (SRS), the logistics firm managing aid delivery for GHF.

The company, registered in Wyoming last November, is run by former CIA official Phil Reilly.

While McNally Capital says it does not manage SRS directly, it helped support the company’s establishment and provides administrative advice.

“McNally Capital has provided administrative advice to SRS and worked in collaboration with multiple parties to enable SRS to carry out its mission,” a spokesperson said. The scale of the investment was not disclosed.

The Safe Reach Solutions tie comes amid broader questions about how the GHF was formed, funded, and staffed.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, backed by the US and "Israel," paused food distribution after "Israeli" fire killed dozens of hungry Palestinians at aid sites.

gaza genocide chicago IsraelCrimes HumanitarianAid

