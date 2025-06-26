N Korea Leader Vows ’Unconditional Support’ for Russia as Ukraine War Escalates

By Staff, Agencies

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has reiterated Pyongyang's "unconditional support" for Moscow, particularly in its ongoing war in Ukraine.

Kim assured visiting Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu that Pyongyang will continue to back Moscow's foreign policy “unconditionally,” the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Thursday.

Kim reiterated his country's support during a meeting with Shoigu on Wednesday in Pyongyang, KCNA reported on Thursday.

The North Koran leader also vowed to "responsibly" observe the articles of a mutual defense treaty signed by the two countries.

The two countries signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty in June last year.

Both sides agreed to develop bilateral ties in the framework of a "powerful and comprehensive relations of a strategic partnership."

Kim Jong-un emphasized North Korea's commitment to the terms of its bilateral treaty, repeating that his nation would continue its unwavering support for Russia in international affairs, including the war in Ukraine.

The North Koran leader expressed hope for the Russia's “eternal victory, prosperity, and happiness.”

On April 28, 2025, North Korea confirmed that it had sent troops to Russia under the mutual defense treaty to assist Moscow in the Ukraine war.

For his part, Shoigu voiced Moscow's gratitude for North Korea's help.

He thanked the nation for North Korean soldiers' sacrifices, specifically for their help in the recent liberation of Russia's Kursk region.

Shoigu praised their courage and heroism, empathizing that they fought as if defending their own country.

South Korean intelligence sources estimate that around 300 North Korean troops were killed fighting in Kursk, with 2,700 more injured.

Meanwhile, as the Ukraine–Russia war escalated this week, peace negotiations between the two countries have reached a standstill.

Russia’s top negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said on Monday that the peace negotiations in Istanbul failed to reach a ceasefire. However, Moscow and Kiev agreed on the largest-ever prisoner swap.

Meanwhile, a US State Department spokesperson reiterated on Thursday that North Korea's troop deployment to Russia and Moscow's support to North Korea "must end."