Russia Mocks Trump-Musk Clash, Offers Support and Sarcasm

By Staff, Agencies

The ongoing feud between US President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk has sparked a wave of ridicule, satire and opportunistic offers from Russia’s political elite.

Dmitry Rogozin, a nationalist senator and former head of Russia’s space agency, extended an invitation to Musk via X, the social media platform Musk owns. “Elon, don’t be upset!” Rogozin wrote. “If things become impossible in the US, come to Russia. Here, you’ll find loyal comrades and full creative freedom.”

Former Russian President and current senior security official Dmitry Medvedev also joined the mockery, suggesting Russia could mediate the conflict. “We’re ready to facilitate peace talks between D and E—for a reasonable fee, and we’ll take Starlink shares as payment. Don’t fight, guys!” he joked.

Russian state media figures took the opportunity to frame the public spat as a reflection of declining US politics. Margarita Simonyan, a prominent state media executive, mocked it as a symbol of “modern US political culture”—likening it to “the English Industrial Revolution, only in reverse.”

Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund and past advocate for Musk-Russia collaboration on Mars missions, commented, “Why can’t we all just get along?” He later asked X’s AI chatbot Grok how Musk and Trump might reconcile.

When asked about the dispute, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov labeled it a US internal matter but expressed confidence in Trump’s ability to manage it. “Presidents handle many different issues, some more important than others,” he said.

Some in Moscow even saw geopolitical upside in the feud. Hardline nationalist businessman Konstantin Malofeyev remarked, “It’s the best time to strike back against Ukraine—they’ll be too distracted to stop us.”