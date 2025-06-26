Please Wait...

Musk Floats ‘America Party’ After Trump Feud, Claims Poll Shows Broad Support
folder_openUnited States access_time 19 days ago
By Staff, Agencies

Elon Musk has proposed the formation of a new political party in the US, following a public fallout with President Donald Trump.

Conducting a poll on his social media platform X, Musk asked followers whether it was time to create a party that truly represents “the 80% in the middle.” The response: 80.4% voted in favor.

“The people have spoken. A new political party is needed in America to represent the 80% in the middle! And exactly 80% of people agree. This is fate,” Musk wrote, later naming the initiative “The America Party.”

This latest political move comes amid rising tensions between Musk and Trump. Musk, once seen as an informal advisor to Trump, recently claimed credit for Trump’s victory in the 2024 election, stating, “Without me, Trump would have lost the election.”

Trump fired back on Truth Social, suggesting the government could save “Billions and Billions of Dollars” by cutting federal subsidies and contracts with Musk’s companies, including Tesla and SpaceX.

Their feud intensified after Musk criticized the “Big, Beautiful Bill”—a sweeping government spending package that continued support for fossil fuels while scaling back incentives for clean energy and electric vehicles, directly impacting Musk’s business ventures.

UnitedStates ElonMusk

Comments

