Abu Obaida: Resistance Will Continue Until “Israeli” Occupation Is Defeated

By Staff, Agencies

Abu Ubaida, spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades—the armed wing of Hamas—affirmed on Friday that the Palestinian resistance will continue its operations until the end of the "Israeli" occupation.

“Our fighters, the heirs of the prophets, continue to hurl the Stones of David at Gideon’s Chariots, striking down the arrogance of the occupation until it is vanquished,” said Abu Ubaida in a defiant statement.

He praised the courage and persistence of resistance fighters, declaring their actions a symbol of the oppressed overcoming tyranny.

His remarks followed a deadly ambush in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, where five "Israeli" soldiers were killed and others wounded. Abu Ubaida described the assault as part of a series of precision operations that would continue to target "Israeli" forces wherever they are found.

On Friday, fighters from the Al-Quds Brigades, alongside the Al-Qassam Brigades, launched a heavy mortar attack on an "Israeli" military headquarters near Canada Hall in southeastern Khan Yunis. In a separate operation, resistance fighters destroyed a military vehicle using a powerful IED in Kafr Qarara, northern Khan Yunis. Another armored target was struck in the Al-Jumayza area in a coordinated assault.

Abu Ubaida issued a stark warning to "Israeli" settlers, saying they must either pressure their leadership to end the genocidal war or prepare to bury more of their sons.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, "Israeli" attacks have caused the martyrdom of at least 54,381 Palestinians and wounded over 124,054 since the beginning of the war. Friday’s ambush targeted an elite "Israeli" special forces unit east of Khan Yunis. A booby-trapped building exploded, killing at least five soldiers and wounding seven, two critically.

Safa news agency, citing Hebrew-language sources, confirmed the operation and reported that "Israeli" helicopters were deployed for emergency evacuation. The Palestinian Information Center stated that the "Israeli" soldiers had entered a structure rigged in advance by the resistance, which collapsed during the explosion, leaving 12 soldiers trapped under fire.