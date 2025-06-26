Iran Obtains Secret Docs Related to “Israel’s” Nuclear Facilities

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib unveiled the trove of secret “Israeli” documents the country has obtained are related to the occupying entity’s nuclear facilities and will enhance Iran’s offensive capabilities.

“The documents we obtained from the Zionist entity relate to information about their nuclear facilities,” Khatib told the IRIB News on Sunday, a day after sources familiar with the matter broke the news.

“These documents and other strategic records of the entity will enhance the country’s offensive capabilities.”

Asked whether there are actually “thousands” of documents as reported earlier, he said, “This is a very major development, and in fact, ‘thousands of documents’ is a very small term compared to what has been acquired.”

On Saturday, informed sources told the IRIB News that the intelligence breach was one of the biggest blows to the occupying regime.

The sources said that although the operation to obtain the documents was carried out some time ago, the sheer volume of materials and the need to transport them safely into Iran necessitated a news blackout to ensure they reached the designated protected locations.

They also noted that the abundance of documents is so vast that reviewing them, along with viewing images and videos, has consumed a significant amount of time.

Khatib said the “comprehensive and complex operation” was carried out inside the occupied territories and succeeded in transferring a trove of “strategic, operational, and scientific information” from the occupying regime to Iran.

The revelation comes more than two weeks after “Israeli” authorities announced the arrest of two men on suspicion of committing “security crimes” on behalf of Iran.

However, Khatib said the transmission methods remain protected and will not be released anytime soon. “But we will publish the documents soon, InshaAllah [God willing],” he added.