Japan: Explosion At SDF facility inside US Kadena Air Base, 4 Injured
By Staff, Agencies
An explosion occurred at a Japan Self-Defense Forces [SDF] facility located within the US Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, resulting in injuries to four individuals, even though none are reported to be life-threatening.
According to a spokesperson from Japan’s Ministry of Defense, reports were received regarding the incident inside the SDF premises at the military base in the southern Japanese region.
Citing unnamed sources within the defense ministry, public broadcaster NHK reported that the explosion may have taken place at a temporary storage site for unexploded bombs.
Jiji Press and other Japanese media outlets also reported that four people were injured, but emphasized that the injuries did not pose a threat to their lives.
Meanwhile, Yuta Matsuda, a local official from Yomitan village in Okinawa, stated:
"We've heard there was an explosion at the SDF facility and also heard there were injuries, but we don't have further details.”
Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the explosion and assess any further risks at the site.
