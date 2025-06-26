Lebanese Army Rejects “Israeli” Claim: No Weapons Found in Dahyieh

By Staff, Agencies

The Lebanese Army announced that it has completed its inspection operations for weapons and military equipment in Dahyieh [the southern suburbs of Beirut] without finding anything suspicious.

The military said in a statement that it had carried out the search on the al-Marija and Laylaki streets of the Dahyieh district following guidance from the UN ceasefire monitoring committee, which warned that the area would be bombed if weapons were present.

The army initially resisted the request, citing the committee’s limited jurisdiction to areas south of the Litani River.

However, the committee urged a deep search, requesting digging up to 10 meters deep, which suggested the presence of suspicions of underground facilities that could violate the ceasefire terms.

The inspections came after “Israeli” warplanes launched a series of airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, targeting the densely populated neighborhoods of Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Burj al-Barajneh, on the eve of the Muslim Eid al-Adha [Feast of Sacrifice] holiday.

This comes as “Israel” continues to occupy five key regions in southern Lebanon—Labbouneh, Mount Blat, Owayda Hill, Aaziyyeh and Hammamis Hill—all located near the border.

Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 3,000 “Israeli” violations of the truce, including the martyrdom of at least 208 people and injuries to more than 500 since the agreement took effect.

Lebanon has condemned the continued occupation of “Israeli” occupation forces, viewing it as a violation of the ceasefire agreement. Senior officials in Beirut have expressed their commitment to take "all necessary measures" to remove the occupying troops from the country.