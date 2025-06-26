Resistance: US Gaza Aid Centers a ’Deathtrap’ Meant to Undermine UNRWA

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian resistance groups say the real aim behind the US aid distribution centers in Gaza is to dismantle the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, and destroy the Palestinian cause.

According to the Palestinian Information Center, the groups in a statement on Sunday said that the US aid distribution centers intend to destroy the Palestinian cause as a political issue and to turn it into a relief and humanitarian matter.

The statement emphasized that the aid centers’ moves are aimed at accelerating the forced displacement, ethnic cleansing, and evacuation of the people and residents of Gaza as part of US President Donald Trump’s criminal plans.

The Palestinian resistance groups called for exerting pressure on the "Israeli" entity and the US government to resume the distribution of relief aid through international UN-affiliated organizations, particularly the UNRWA.

They said UNRWA is the only agency that is capable of delivering aid to the Palestinians in Gaza given its legal capacity and practical experience to save people’s lives and preserve their dignity.

"Israeli" forces early Monday attacked the Madleen ship, a humanitarian aid vessel that was attempting to break "Israel’s" naval blockade of Gaza, as it approached the coastal waters of the besieged Palestinian territory.

Thiago Avila, a Brazilian activist on board the Madleen ship, said they were surrounded by "Israeli" army ships.

The new development came after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas warned the "Israeli" entity against taking any measure to stop the Madleen ship, holding the entity fully responsible for the lives of activists aboard.

UN agencies and major aid groups have warned that Gaza is at risk of famine if more aid is not brought in.

They said that "Israeli" restrictions, the breakdown of law and order, and widespread looting make it extremely difficult to deliver aid to Gaza’s roughly 2 million Palestinians.

In a series of posts on its official X account in April, UNRWA announced that no aid has entered the besieged territory since "Israel" enforced a total ban on aid delivery on March 2.

UNRWA warned that lack of food, clean water, shelter, and medical care is threatening the survival of Gaza’s nearly two million displaced people.