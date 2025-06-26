French Granny Sues ’Israel’ Over 2023 Strike that Killed Grand Children in Gaza Genocide

By Staff, Agencies

A French woman has filed a complaint against "Israel" over the entity’s genocide in Gaza after two of her grandchildren were killed in "Israeli" strikes on the besieged Palestinian territory.

Jacqueline Rivault filed the complaint with the crimes-against-humanity section of the Court of Paris, her lawyer Arie Alimi said Friday.

The complaint stated that "two F16 missiles fired by the 'Israeli' army" killed two children of Rivault’s daughter who were also French nationals in northern Gaza on October 24, 2023.

According to the 48-page document, Janna, six, and Abderrahim Abudaher, nine, and their family had sought refuge in another home "between Faluja and Beit Lahia" after leaving their own two days earlier due to intensified "Israeli" strikes.

One missile entered "through the roof and the second directly into the room where the family was," the complaint included.

Abderrahim lost his life immediately, while his sister Janna died shortly after being taken to hospital.

The complaint accuses "Israel" of genocide as the airstrike was part of a larger "Israeli" project to “eliminate the Palestinian population and submit it to living conditions of a nature to entail the destruction of their group.”

Rivault hopes the French judiciary will decide it has jurisdiction to designate a magistrate to investigate the complaint, given the nationality of her grand children.

The complaint is formally filed against unnamed parties, but reports said it explicitly targets Benjamin Netanyahu, the "Israeli" cabinet and the military.

In a separate case, French anti-terror prosecutors have opened a probe into "complicity in genocide" and "incitement to genocide" over the involvement of French-"Israeli" nationals in "Israel's" genocidal campaign, a source close to the case said Friday.

The probe followed a November 2024 complaint accusing individuals of blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza by physically stopping trucks at "Israeli"-controlled checkpoints.