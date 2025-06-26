Grossi Says Iran Transparent, No Proof of Nuclear Militarization

By Staff, Agencies

The Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, has stated that while the agency has found “some issues” during its inspections, there is no conclusive evidence to indicate the existence of an “unnatural nuclear program” in Iran.

“We found some issues, but there is no conclusive evidence to suggest the existence of an unnatural nuclear program,” Grossi said, adding that the IAEA does not make accusations, but rather investigates based on factual findings.

“The claims that Iran's nuclear program is not peaceful cannot be verified. There are no accusations; we are talking about certain reports.”

Grossi acknowledged that while Iran has not provided fully clear answers to all outstanding questions, “there are new elements that did not exist in 2015,” the year the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed.

However, he declared the JCPOA “tailored for the circumstances at the time,” saying “its time is up” and that the agreement “cannot be revived.”

Regarding uranium enrichment in Iran, Grossi clarified that it is not prohibited, but warned, “A country accumulating it and approaching weapons-grade levels cannot be overlooked.”

He also emphasized that the IAEA is not awaiting outcomes from indirect negotiations between Iran and other powers, noting, “We are aware that Iran’s stance on them will greatly impact other matters.”

In late May, US President Donald Trump confirmed that he had advised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against taking military action that could undermine diplomatic efforts.