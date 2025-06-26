Please Wait...

Ashoura 2025

 

Hezbollah Slams “Israel’s” Piracy against Madleen Aid Ship

folder_openLebanon access_time 16 days ago
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations 

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah strongly condemns the act of piracy committed by the Zionist enemy in seizing the Madleen [aid ship] in international waters, arresting international activists on board, and blocking the delivery of humanitarian aid bound for the besieged Gaza Strip. This blatant violation of international laws, norms, and basic human values is unacceptable.

By intercepting the ship and detaining its civilian crew and courageous supporters, the enemy has once again demonstrated its moral and political bankruptcy, as well as its failure to crush the will and resistance of the people of Gaza.

Hezbollah stands in full solidarity with the brave individuals aboard the ship and calls on the international community, as well as human rights and humanitarian organizations, to condemn this flagrant crime. We urge immediate action to secure the release of the detainees, hold the occupying entity accountable for its ongoing aggression, and compel it to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid and end the siege on Gaza.

 

