Iran’s SNSC: ‘Israeli’ Target List on Table, Secret Nuclear Facilities to be Hit if We’re Attacked

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council [SNSC] announced that the country will hit “Israel’s” secret nuclear facilities if the entity carries out any act of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

In a statement on Monday, the SNSC said the complex intelligence operation by the Iranian forces and their significant achievement were a principal part of a smart plan and covert acts of the sacred Islamic establishment in the face of the enemies' propaganda.

Another major section of the plan included the Armed Forces’ relentless efforts to establish operational balance proportionate to weaknesses and strengths of the occupying Zionist entity and its supporters, it added.

The SNSC said the complete “Israeli” target list is on the table of the Armed Forces, and that the entity’s clandestine nuclear facilities will be targeted if it carries out any act of aggression.

Pointing to the trove of secret “Israeli” documents Iran has recently obtained, the SNSC said access to such information and the completion of the intelligence and operational cycle have boosted the capabilities of the Iranian forces.

Today, the statement said, the Iranian forces are able to “respond immediately to any potential aggression by the Zionist entity against the country's nuclear facilities by attacking its hidden nuclear facilities.”

The statement further mentioned that “They can also counter any malicious act against Iran’s economic and military infrastructure proportional to the type of aggression.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting [IRIB] reported on June 7 that Iran’s intelligence apparatus had obtained a vast trove of strategic and sensitive documents related to the clandestine “Israeli” nuclear program, including records of plans and facilities.

On Sunday, Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib of Iran said the materials had been transferred under heavy secrecy to Iran and would be published soon.