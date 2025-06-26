IRG Cmdr.: Iran’s Missiles Now More Precise Against “Israeli” Targets After Intelligence Op.

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] said its missile strikes against “Israeli” targets can achieve significantly greater precision after Iranian intelligence forces accessed a vast trove of sensitive documents detailing the inner workings of the “Israeli” entity’s nuclear, military and security infrastructure.

In a letter addressed to Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib, IRG Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami praised the recent counterintelligence breakthrough, calling it an “astonishing” achievement in Iran’s ongoing intelligence war against the “Israeli” entity. Reports of the intelligence operation began surfacing on Saturday.

The operation provided Iranian intelligence with extensive information on clandestine nuclear sites believed to have enabled “Israel” to develop hundreds of nonconventional missiles. “Undoubtedly, this sensitive intelligence will enhance the effectiveness of future operations aimed at accelerating the annihilation of the occupying Zionist entity and increase the precision of Iranian missile strikes,” Salami wrote.

Referencing Iran’s prior military operations—Operation True Promise I and II—Salami highlighted the Islamic Republic’s capacity to strike with over 90% accuracy. Those retaliatory strikes targeted sensitive locations across the occupied Palestinian territories in response to acts of aggression by the “Israeli” entity against Iran.

Salami also described the intelligence success as Operation Al-Aqsa Flood II, comparing it to the October 2023 assault by Palestinian resistance fighters who breached strategic “Israeli” positions and captured numerous individuals.

He emphasized that the Iranian success undermined the “myth” of the “Israeli” entity’s global reputation for intelligence dominance, declaring that it “nullified the delusion and claim that the Islamic Republic has been weakened in the region.”

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council [SNSC] issued a warning that any further aggression from the “Israeli” entity would result in direct targeting of its secret nuclear facilities.

Salami concluded by affirming that this operation was not the final blow to the “Israeli” entity. He pledged more strikes ahead, asserting that the intelligence triumph is a sign of Iran’s rising advantage in the confrontation, and “heralds the final victory of truth over falsehood.”