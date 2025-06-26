Please Wait...

search
close

Ashoura 2025

 

  1. Home

“Israel” Bombs Yemen’s Hodeida After Missile Fired at Ben Gurion Airport

“Israel” Bombs Yemen’s Hodeida After Missile Fired at Ben Gurion Airport
folder_openYemen access_time 16 days ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” warplanes launched new airstrikes on Yemen’s western province of Hodeida early Tuesday, escalating tensions after the Yemeni Armed Forces claimed responsibility for a hypersonic ballistic missile strike on Ben Gurion Airport.

The aerial bombardments targeted multiple locations in the strategic port city, according to the Al-Mayadeen network. No immediate information was released regarding casualties or the scale of destruction.

The strikes followed threats from the “Israeli” entity to bomb three major Yemeni ports—Ras Isa, Hodeida and Salif—in retaliation for a series of missile and drone operations launched by Yemeni forces in solidarity with Gaza.

Hours before the attacks, the “Israeli” military issued urgent evacuation warnings for the targeted areas.

Avichay Adraee, the Arabic-language spokesperson for the “Israeli” army, confirmed via social media that air raids would target these key Red Sea ports.

On Monday evening, air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport near “Tel Aviv” was briefly halted after “Israeli” military officials confirmed the interception of a missile launched from Yemen. “Israeli” Channel 12 reported that airport operations were suspended following the strike alert.

Yemen’s Armed Forces officially claimed responsibility for the missile launch, identifying it as a hypersonic ballistic missile targeting Ben Gurion Airport. The group emphasized that its retaliatory operations will persist until the “Israeli” entity ends its ground and air assaults on Gaza.

The continued war on Gaza, now in its 20th month, has claimed the lives of at least 54,927 Palestinians, the vast majority of them women and children.

Israel Palestine Yemen hodeida

Comments

  1. Related News
“Israel” Bombs Yemen’s Hodeida After Missile Fired at Ben Gurion Airport

“Israel” Bombs Yemen’s Hodeida After Missile Fired at Ben Gurion Airport

16 days ago
Yemen’s Ansarullah Forces Humble US Supercarrier: Truman Returns Home Damaged, Weary

Yemen’s Ansarullah Forces Humble US Supercarrier: Truman Returns Home Damaged, Weary

19 days ago
In Response to Gaza, Beirut Aggression; YAF Targets “Israeli” Airport

In Response to Gaza, Beirut Aggression; YAF Targets “Israeli” Airport

20 days ago
WSJ: Yemen Pushes US Navy to Limits with Advanced Drone, Missile War

WSJ: Yemen Pushes US Navy to Limits with Advanced Drone, Missile War

21 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 26-06-2025 Hour: 04:34 Beirut Timing

whatshot