“Israel” Bombs Yemen’s Hodeida After Missile Fired at Ben Gurion Airport

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” warplanes launched new airstrikes on Yemen’s western province of Hodeida early Tuesday, escalating tensions after the Yemeni Armed Forces claimed responsibility for a hypersonic ballistic missile strike on Ben Gurion Airport.

The aerial bombardments targeted multiple locations in the strategic port city, according to the Al-Mayadeen network. No immediate information was released regarding casualties or the scale of destruction.

The strikes followed threats from the “Israeli” entity to bomb three major Yemeni ports—Ras Isa, Hodeida and Salif—in retaliation for a series of missile and drone operations launched by Yemeni forces in solidarity with Gaza.

Hours before the attacks, the “Israeli” military issued urgent evacuation warnings for the targeted areas.

Avichay Adraee, the Arabic-language spokesperson for the “Israeli” army, confirmed via social media that air raids would target these key Red Sea ports.

On Monday evening, air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport near “Tel Aviv” was briefly halted after “Israeli” military officials confirmed the interception of a missile launched from Yemen. “Israeli” Channel 12 reported that airport operations were suspended following the strike alert.

Yemen’s Armed Forces officially claimed responsibility for the missile launch, identifying it as a hypersonic ballistic missile targeting Ben Gurion Airport. The group emphasized that its retaliatory operations will persist until the “Israeli” entity ends its ground and air assaults on Gaza.

The continued war on Gaza, now in its 20th month, has claimed the lives of at least 54,927 Palestinians, the vast majority of them women and children.