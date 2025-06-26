“Israeli” Drone Strike Martyrs Two Lebanese, Including One LA Soldier

By Staff, Agencies

An "Israeli" drone targeted the Jan'am area in the town of Shebaa in South Lebanon on Tuesday, resulting in the martyrdom of a citizen from the Kanaan family and his son, and wounding his second son.

According to reports, among the martyrs was a Lebanese Army soldier.

The Lebanese Red Cross evacuated the bodies of the two martyrs and the injured civilian.

Earlier, contact was lost with the three Lebanese citizens after the "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] opened fire on them, followed by a drone attack, whereby an "Israeli" drone dropped a bomb on them, according to reports.

Moreover, on Monday, an "Israeli" drone attacked a car on the Wadi Zefta-Numeiriyeh Road in South Lebanon.

This comes as the IOF continues their attacks and violations in Lebanon. The most prominent of these was the recent attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut, on June 5. The attack resulted in the complete destruction of nine buildings and damaged numerous other buildings and commercial establishments.